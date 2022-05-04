The Wood River High School track and field team competed in the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Highland High School on Friday, April 29. Of the 35 schools that span 1A-5A, Skyline High School (109) took first in the girls varsity while Rocky Mountain (120.5) took first in the boys.
Madison High School paired up with the girls (89) and boys (114), taking second in both. Highland High School’s girls (81) took third while Rigby (106.5) took third for the boys.
Wood River’s boys (3 points) took 31st and the girls (6) took 28th.
Wood River’s top performer for the event that spanned two days (April 29-30) was junior pole vaulter Gunnar Kimball, who took sixth in the boys after clearing 13-06.
For the WRHS girls, senior Leizia Panelli took eighth in the girls triple jump with 33-02.
Up next for WRHS track and field is the Bob Shay Invitational at Wood River High School on Friday, May 6, with field events beginning at 1 p.m. and track events at 3 p.m. ￼
