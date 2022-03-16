WR Wolverines-logo

Last week, Wood River High School sophomore midfielder Bryan Marroquin qualified for the National Surf soccer team. Of the six Idaho Surf Hailey soccer players that tried out for the national team at the February Surf National tryout in California, Marroquin stood out to represent the Wood River Valley. Marroquin is one of 44 players nationwide selected to the team that will travel to Valencia, Spain, from July 31-Aug. 7, where he will play against top-tier elite clubs and European professional academies.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments