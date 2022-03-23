The Wood River High School Robotics team has been invited to attend the VEX World Championship Robotics Competition in Dallas, Texas, from May 3-12. Wood River already had victories from teams Unorganized Crime and Trust The Process, which won the Idaho VRC High School State Championship, Skills Award, and Excellence Award. Wood River also had a good showing from teams Crash Test Dummies and Intergalactic.
WRHS Robotics Team to attend World Championships
Jon Mentzer
Sports Editor
Washington native. Seahawk faithful. Mariner apologist. Idaho Press Club Award winner. I report on sports and outdoors in the Wood River Valley.
