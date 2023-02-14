Wood River High School senior Zack Dilworth will continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Montana Western, where he will be a member of the football program in Dillon, Montana.
Dilworth finished his senior season with the Wolverines with 37 receptions for 540 yards and six touchdowns. His longest catch was for 70 yards and a touchdown.Dilworth averaged 54 receiving yards per game and 14.6 yards per reception.
He also played safety for head coach Shane Carden.
