The Wood River High School boys varsity golf team took to the links for the Nampa High School boys opener Tuesday, March 8, at the Centennial Golf Course in Nampa.
It was the first look at grass of the season for the WRHS boys, which posted a 379—the lowest score recorded by the Wolverines in the past five years. Eagle High School took the top honors with a 305. Boise High School and Bishop Kelly took second and third, respectively.
Capital’s Trevor Gausl was the top golfer of the day with 67. WRHS senior Parker Edwards—fresh off signing his National Letter of Intent to play golf at the College of Idaho—finished with 79, good enough for the eighth-lowest score. Teammates Dane Malko, Owen Walker and Chase Rushton competed in their first-ever tournament for WRHS as they posted 99, 100 and 101, respectively.
Rounding out the Wolverine pack was Luke Marlow, who finished with 105.
Up next for the WRHS golf team is an away event for the coed team against Mountain Home on Thursday, March 17, at Mountain Home. ￼
