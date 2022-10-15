WR-gsoccer-team

The Wood River girls' soccer team, shown after a recent home win, defeated Mountain Home, 4-1, on Oct. 11 in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Wood River girls' soccer team kept its season alive with a 4-1 victory at Mountain Home on Oct. 13 in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament.

"Going into today's game, we had so much excitement," senior captain Kate Shafer said. "Throughout the day, we had reminders to drink water and get prepared for our game. Heading into warmups, we decided that our communication was the most important and we needed to step it up before the game.

"Looking at each other before the game, was very emotional. This could quite possibly be the last time playing together. As we took step on the field, I could feel the eagerness from our team, to beat the Mountain Home Tigers."

