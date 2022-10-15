The Wood River girls' soccer team kept its season alive with a 4-1 victory at Mountain Home on Oct. 13 in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament.
"Going into today's game, we had so much excitement," senior captain Kate Shafer said. "Throughout the day, we had reminders to drink water and get prepared for our game. Heading into warmups, we decided that our communication was the most important and we needed to step it up before the game.
"Looking at each other before the game, was very emotional. This could quite possibly be the last time playing together. As we took step on the field, I could feel the eagerness from our team, to beat the Mountain Home Tigers."
It was a big matchup on two fronts—win or go home and Mountain Home had defeated the Wolverines twice this season and knocked them out of the playoffs last year.
"Right from the start, we were dominating their half of the field," Shafer said. "No matter who lost the ball, our team fought to regain possession—together."
Wood River (12-7-1) held a 1-0 halftime lead after senior Jasmine Santacruz crossed a ball that junior Evy Kimball headed into the goal 10 minutes in.
"The energy was insane," Shafer said. "We knew we could beat this team. It was long called for after not beating them the entire year, to winning and advancing to redemption finals to state."
Freshman Gisele Guzman made it 2-0 and her assist to sophomore Peyton Wood gave Wood River a 3-0 cushion.
Senior Olive Gilbert converted a PK to close the scoring.
"Rushing onto the field after beating Mountain Home was one of my favorite memories from this season," Shafer said. "This team has worked so hard, and I am so proud of every single player. I couldn’t ask for a better team."
