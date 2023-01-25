The Wood River girls' basketball team dropped a 60-32 decision at Minico on Jan. 24.
"We only trailed by 12 at half," Wolverines head coach Kevin Stilling said. "We felt like we played better than we did on Saturday in a quick turnaround against the first-place team. When we were methodical against their press and made strong passes, we stayed out of trouble. We got into spells where we just weren’t physical on the offensive boards, and they hurt us with second chance points."
Junior CJ Latta had a smooth 22 points to lead the Spartans on Senior Night.
Senior point guard Kacie Flolo led Wood River with 17 points, 15 coming in the second half. Freshman Kayla Heitzman added eight points.
"Kacie did a nice job hitting down some open shots and got sone good offensive boards and putback’s for us," Stilling said. "The biggest thing for us right now is continuing to get better every day and moving past mistakes.
"These girls are planning on getting a conference game this year because they know they’re capable if they keep working like they have."
The Wolverines (1-17, 0-10) complete the regular season with two home games—Twin Falls on Jan. 27 and Burley on Jan. 28 for Senior Night. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In