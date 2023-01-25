22-01-25-wood-river-basketball-roland-4

Wood River senior point guard Kacie Flolo, shown during a recent game, scored 17 points in the Wolverines' loss at Minico on Jan. 24.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River girls' basketball team dropped a 60-32 decision at Minico on Jan. 24.

"We only trailed by 12 at half," Wolverines head coach Kevin Stilling said. "We felt like we played better than we did on Saturday in a quick turnaround against the first-place team. When we were methodical against their press and made strong passes, we stayed out of trouble. We got into spells where we just weren’t physical on the offensive boards, and they hurt us with second chance points."

Junior CJ Latta had a smooth 22 points to lead the Spartans on Senior Night.

Load comments