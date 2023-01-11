The Wood River girls' basketball team dropped a 42-27 decision to visiting Mountain Home on Jan. 10.

"We came out strong and really tried to slow things down and limit (Maddie) Keener's scoring," Wolverines head coach Kevin Stilling said. "Maddie scored 26 against us in November in a running clock loss (44-14). She's one of the best scorers and shooters in our conference.

"Ultimately, we were able to hold her to 16, well below her average, and I feel like it caused them some issues."

Load comments