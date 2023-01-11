The Wood River girls' basketball team dropped a 42-27 decision to visiting Mountain Home on Jan. 10.
"We came out strong and really tried to slow things down and limit (Maddie) Keener's scoring," Wolverines head coach Kevin Stilling said. "Maddie scored 26 against us in November in a running clock loss (44-14). She's one of the best scorers and shooters in our conference.
"Ultimately, we were able to hold her to 16, well below her average, and I feel like it caused them some issues."
Mountain Home raced to a 19-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Tigers outscored the Wolverines, 23-21, the rest of the way.
"There was a point in the game where Mountain Home tried to run away with things and our girls were stubborn and didn't fold," Stilling said. "We played hard for four quarters and outside about a minute and a half of the first quarter, played fairly evenly with them.
"That stretch was really our undoing. We just made a lot of mistakes in a very short time span that we were unable to recover from."
Senior Jacy Thomas led the Wolverines with five points. Senior Sidney Wilson and junior Bella Parke had four points each.
"Nine of our 10 girls scored, we handled their press well, and moved the ball well on offense all night," Stilling said. "We had our fewest turnovers in a game the entire season and the girls are playing as well as they've played in three years right now.
"It's a big statement about these young ladies and just how mentally strong they are to keep coming back night after night and working as hard as they do."
Wood River (1-12, 0-5) heads to Burley (4-10, 1-5) on Jan. 12.
