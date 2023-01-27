The same problem reared its ugly head again for the Wood River girls' basketball team.
"Really tonight it was the first quarter," head coach Kevin Stilling said. "Tonight, it was 14-4 in the first quarter. We come out flat sometimes. We got the turnovers and jitters out of our system, and we won the other three quarters by three points."
Burley defeated the Wolverines, 40-33, on Senior Night Friday evening to conclude the regular season. Wood River finished 1-19, 0-12.
The teams are at it against at Burley at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the District IV Tournament. Win and stay in. Lose and turn in the uniform.
"We have periods where we have a hard time either getting into the offense or staying in the offense," Stilling said. "First time against Burley (a 50-33 loss), we looked at film today from the game two weeks ago, it wasn't a lot of Burley killing us, it was preventable things we've been doing since October 31st."
Wood River was looking for its first Great Basin 7 Conference victory since a 61-54 victory at Canyon Ridge on Dec. 12, 2019.
The Wolverines will seek its first tournament triumph since a 54-45 home win over the Riverhawks on Feb. 1, 2018.
"We have to reduce preventable mistakes," Stilling said of Monday's game. "They're a pretty balanced team. We need to play solid defense and we didn't do that. We need to execute our offense and we've struggled with that sometimes."
Down 22-17 at halftime, Wood River eventually took the lead 26-25 on a bucket by junior guard Bella Parke midway through the third quarter. Senior point guard Kacie Flolo led the hosts to that point with three baskets, one of which was a three.
Burley's Sydney Sheets answered with a trey of her own and the Wolverines did not score the rest of the period to be down 30-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
"They stretched it (the lead) to five points, but it was never insurmountable," Stilling said. "We got open looks and didn't knock them down. They got open looks and they knocked them down."
Wood River sophomore Emmi Nilsen scored to cut the lead to 32-28 in the fourth, but Sheets answered with another three to make it 35-28 with 4:35 remaining.
Flolo hit a bucket at 2:02 to make it 37-31 and two free throws at 1:09 for a 38-33 deficit, but that was it.
"We had a couple possessions of not communicating, being out of rotation on defense and you give a kid who's shooting the ball like that tonight open looks and that's really the difference, those couple shots," Stilling said. "She shot the ball well, yes, don't get me wrong. But if we talk like we're capable then it comes down to the wire and it's a bucket game at the end."
Flolo finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Freshman Taylor Heitzman had eight rebounds and six points.
Sheets led the Bobcats with 11 points.
"I think in the back of your mind if you're a varsity player that's been through this for three years, and I think they did a better job tonight because there was only one big run that crushed us, we talk about having a short-term memory and move on to the next play," Stilling said. "I think sometimes we come out of the gates and it's too much of a long-term memory, where it goes back to last year and what they've been through.
"Once they get settled down and realize they can play with somebody, then it's fine."
• The Wolverines dropped a 45-29 decision to visiting Twin Falls on Jan. 26. That score was 76-14 the first time the teams played.
Heitzman led the way with eight points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Cynthia Reyes had seven boards, six points and three steals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In