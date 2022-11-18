Local high school basketball’s 2022-23 season tipped off Tuesday night with the 3A Buhl Tribe visiting 4A Wood River High School for a non-conference girls game.
Wood River, guided by first-year coach Kevin Stilling, showed a willingness to mix it up on defense and in close to the basket, but Buhl had the shooting edge making 17 field goals to just five for the Wolverines.
Led by 17 points from sophomore Liesl Kimball, Buhl (1-0) raced to a 27-6 halftime lead and went home with a 47-18 victory.
Wood River outrebounded Buhl 29-25, many of those boards on the offensive glass. The Wolverines ended up with 16 steals to Buhl’s 14, and turnovers were even with 20 for each team.
Each team put seven players in the scoring column. Top Wood River scorers with three points apiece were Kacie Flolo (five rebounds, four steals), Jacy Thomas (six rebounds), Piper Green, Cynthia Reyes (four rebounds) and Lila Hess.
Sidney Wilson had two points and three steals, while freshman Taylor Heitzman made a free throw to go with her four rebounds and three steals. Emmi Nilsen pulled down five rebounds along with two steals.
“I was really impressed with the rebounding of Heitzman and Nilsen, especially late,” Stilling said. “Rebounding has been a big point of emphasis for the first couple of weeks, but we didn’t necessarily play like that.”
Buhl’s other top scorers were Aspen Eckert with 11 points including three 3-pointers, Mataya Thomas six points and three steals, and Justine Payne five points. Top rebounders were Taylor Aguirre six, Sydney Lewis five and Aysha Cleverley five.
“Turnovers and beating the press—not ultimately where we want to be, come February,” Stilling said. “But as a collective group we know we were better in those areas than in most games last year.”
In Tuesday’s junior varsity/C Team game, Buhl prevailed 41-11. Wood River freshman guard Skye Brown led the way with her ball-handling and shooting abilities.
This is the second stint for Stilling as the Wood River girls varsity basketball coach.
When his wife Mendy Benson had to curtail her head coaching duties due to pregnancy in 2011-12, Stilling took over and led Wood River to its second straight Great Basin Conference championship, and third place at the State 4A tournament. He was named Great Basin Coach of the Year for his efforts.
Assistant varsity coaches for Stilling this season are Madison Rask and J.C. Nemecek. The JV/C Team head coach is Paul Zimmerman, assisted by Craig Kaminski.
