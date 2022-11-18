Local high school basketball’s 2022-23 season tipped off Tuesday night with the 3A Buhl Tribe visiting 4A Wood River High School for a non-conference girls game.

Wood River, guided by first-year coach Kevin Stilling, showed a willingness to mix it up on defense and in close to the basket, but Buhl had the shooting edge making 17 field goals to just five for the Wolverines.

Led by 17 points from sophomore Liesl Kimball, Buhl (1-0) raced to a 27-6 halftime lead and went home with a 47-18 victory.

Wood River junior guard Piper Green tries to drive the baseline during Tuesday’s home season-opener, won by Buhl, 47-18.
Wood River senior guard Kacie Flolo takes a shot in the lane during Tuesday’s home season-opener, won by Buhl, 47-18.
Wood River head coach Kevin Stilling talks to the team during Tuesday’s home season-opener, won by Buhl, 47-18
