The first “Great Basin 7” boys’ soccer games of the season have been scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Aug. 27 at Phil Homer Stadium in Hailey.
Wood River High School boys’ soccer teams open their 16-game campaign against the Burley Bobcats in a game that became possible because of Cassia County’s lower COVID-19 risk levels according to Harvard Global Health Institute coronavirus risk levels.
At midweek, Cassia County’s 7.1 reading based on seven-day moving averages of daily new cases per 100,000 population put Burley’s county in the safe Yellow category. Blaine County’s reading at midweek was a safe 3.7 Yellow metric.
The boys’ junior varsity game at Homer Field begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game under the lights at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be limited to spectators with tickets distributed in advance to the teams’ players.
Wood River (12-5-3 last season) won at Burley 6-2 last fall in the only meeting of the longtime rivals. Wolverine teams hold a 32-20-5 edge in games played with Burley since 1994 including three straight wins in the last three years.
Burley, seeded No. 8 of 10 Great Basin Conference teams last season, exited the league tournament early with a 1-0 loss to No. 9 Minico. Third-seeded Jerome went on to win the tournament 2-1 over No. 5-seeded Canyon Ridge.
The Caldwell Cougars (19-2-1) won its second consecutive State 4A tournament championship last October, in Caldwell, by a 2-1 score in overtime over Jerome (16-4-1).
Shedding Preston, Pocatello and Century this season, the new “Great Basin 7” includes Wood River, Jerome, Burley, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Minico and Mountain Home. Home-and-home games with each league team are planned.
The Wood River girls’ varsity and junior varsity are set to open their seasons this afternoon at Burley.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, Wood River and Sun Valley Community School are planning a full day of four non-conference boys’ and girls’ prep soccer games at Homer Stadium.
The boys’ junior varsity game between the two teams is 11 a.m. Saturday, again, with limited spectator attendance based on issuance of tickets.
Girls’ junior varsity between Wood River and SVCS is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by girls’ varsity at 5 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In