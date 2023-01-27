The Wood River boys' basketball team dug itself too big of a hole to climb out of.
Host Mountain Home held a 41-28 lead after three quarters and defeated the Wolverines, 56-49, on Jan. 27.
It snapped Wood River's three-game winning streak. The Wolverines got there thanks to a 61-46 victory at Gooding on Jan. 24.
Wood River fell to 11-5 overall and 3-5 in Great Basin 7 Conference action. Mountain Home moved its records to 7-10 and 4-5.
The Wolverines welcome Burley on Senior Night at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Eight players scored for Mountain Home. Mo Brooks led the way with 11 points, while Nick Fulbright had 10.
Senior Korbin Heitzman and junior Cooper Fife paced Wood River with 16 points apiece.
