It was a good night for the Wood River High School volleyball program Thursday in its 2020 home debut against the Mountain Home Tigers for a “Great Basin 7” match-up at the Hailey high school gym.
Wood River swept all three matches finishing with the varsity’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 triumph. The junior varsity won handily 25-14, 25-12. The freshmen held on for a 25-18, 17-25, 17-15 success in.
Hailey varsity head coach Kristyn Rutland said, “We started with a different lineup tonight and were able to come out with a solid win.
“The ladies are working hard at staying competitive and disciplined, and are really striving to get better each and every point.”
Wood River junior middle blocker/outside hitter Willa Laski was a force at the net with a match-high 14 kills spread evenly throughout each game—6 in the first game, 4 in the second and 4 in the third.
The Wolverines, led by the passing of sophomore setter Samantha Chambers, engaged plenty of their players in the offense, started five underclassmen and showed depth.
Chambers (29 assists, 6 kills, 8 service winners with 2 aces) was a standout. Natalee Morse, the 6-0 senior middle blocker, finished with a team-high 3 blocks along with 7 kills. Senior middle blocker/opposite Paige Madsen (4 kills) came on strong in the third game.
Bella Hadam, a 5-7 sophomore outside hitter, showed spring coming in from the side and pounded 3 kills along with 1 block and 2 service winners with an ace. Another sophomore, 5-6 Jette Ward, had 3 service winners with an ace.
Katelyn Spence, a 5-10 senior setter/opposite, powered 3 kills helping the Wolverine cause Thursday.
Early on, the home team struggled somewhat with its serving, but by the third game, Wood River was hitting on all cylinders from the service stripe and sent Mountain Home back on the bus early.
In the crisp 19-minute third game, junior Charlie Loomis (13 service winners with 2 aces) got Wood River off and running to a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore Sophie Vandenberg (9 digs, 8 service winners) ripped off eight straight winners including 2 aces giving Wood River a 19-8 lead in the third and deciding game.
Rutland said, “Sophie passed the ball tremendously well.”
Junior setter Caroline Seaward (4 service winners, 1 ace) supplied a steady series of serves early in the match.
Leading Mountain Home were sophomore outside hitter Jessica Fletcher (3 kills, 3 service winners), junior middle blocker Jenna Oppedyk (2 kills, 5 blocks) and senior opposite Kynzie Stiegemeier (3 kills, 4 service winners, 1 ace).
Rutland said after Thursday’s match, “We’re excited to get some more court time at the Peg Peterson tomorrow.”
The annual multi-school tournament at Pocatello’s Highland High School started today, Friday and continues through Saturday.
On this week’s volleyball schedule are “Great Basin 7” league matches with the Minico Spartans in Rupert Tuesday, Sept. 8, and another road competition against Canyon Ridge in Twin Falls Thursday.
