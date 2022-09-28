Not only were the Wood River swimmers under the water at times during the Gooding Invitational on Sept. 24, but many were also under the weather.

"Unfortunately, many of our swimmers were fighting a cold going around the school this (last) week," head coach Samantha Johnson said.

"Those who did swim did very well. We are hitting a mid-season plateau for times but are excited to see improvements in the technical pieces of each swim. I am excited to get our full team back in the water and allow our swimmers to zone in on the races they will be competing in for districts and state."

