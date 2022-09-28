Not only were the Wood River swimmers under the water at times during the Gooding Invitational on Sept. 24, but many were also under the weather.
"Unfortunately, many of our swimmers were fighting a cold going around the school this (last) week," head coach Samantha Johnson said.
"Those who did swim did very well. We are hitting a mid-season plateau for times but are excited to see improvements in the technical pieces of each swim. I am excited to get our full team back in the water and allow our swimmers to zone in on the races they will be competing in for districts and state."
Sophomore Riley Rundell, junior Mason Rogers, freshmen Isabella Tognoni and Marlowe Bradley swam 2:21.94 to place third in the 200-medley relay.
The foursome later took fourth in the 200-free relay in 2:04.39.
Tognoni touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.59. She finished tied for fifth for individual point scorers with 13.
Tognoni placed third in the 100 fly in 1:09.84. Rundell was seventh in 1:22.19.
Junior Dylan Smith was third in the 100 fly in 1:02.45.
Junior Porter Thompson swam the 20 laps in the 500 free in 6:11.90 to finish second. He later placed third in the 100 back in 1:09.56. Thompson tied for sixth for individual points scored with 11.
Marlowe took fifth in the 100 back in 1:25.56.
