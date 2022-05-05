Wood River High School senior Olivia Adams recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, next year.
Even though the Wood River varsity girls basketball team finished the year without a victory, Adams still brings value through potential. At 5 foot, 10 inches, Adams promises to be a presence as a forward to the Chukars. In addition, Adams was the lone Lady Wolverine to receive a postseason award when she was named an Honorable Mention for the Great Basin 7 All-Conference awards.
TVCC head coach Riley Helmick and volunteer coach Jeff Young will coach Adams. ￼
