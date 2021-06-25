Incoming senior Hunter Thompson was on fire for the American Legion Wranglers Thursday night at Founders Baseball Field, no-hitting the Twin Falls to cue a two-game sweep of the Cowboys.
Thompson needed only five innings to work his magic, throwing 10 strikeouts with only three walks on 86 pitches en route to a 10-0 win. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with one run scored.
Thompson received plenty of help on offense to secure his no-hitter. The Wranglers totaled 10 team hits with Dylan Mills leading the way offensively. Mills went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Ethan Shoemaker also had a solid Game 1 by going 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
The Wrangler's offence continued to flourish in Game 2, keying a 10-2 win. Shoemaker led the Wranglers by going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Thompson also continued his momentum by going 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Taven Pucket (2-for-3) and Brock Burrell (1-for-3) both had doubles in Game 2.
Wood River (11-6) now turns its attention to Monday, June 28, for a home doubleheader series against Kimberly. First pitch to Game 1 is at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In