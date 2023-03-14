22-12-14-wood-river-basketball-roland-38

Wood River senior Korbin Heitzman with the slam dunk in a win over Kimberly early in the season. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River senior forward Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife were selected to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference basketball first team.

The teammates led the Wolverines to a 14-9 record, Wood River's first winning season since 2014-15 when it was 14-11 for coach Andy Miles.

This campaign was an outstanding turnaround for Wood River, the first under head coach Juan Martinez, and Heitzman and Fife were a big part of the story.

Wood River junior point guard Cooper Fife goes up for a shot during an early-season win overe Kimberly.
Wood River's Owen Stouffer goes up for a shot during a win over Caldwell.