Wood River senior forward Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife were selected to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference basketball first team.
The teammates led the Wolverines to a 14-9 record, Wood River's first winning season since 2014-15 when it was 14-11 for coach Andy Miles.
This campaign was an outstanding turnaround for Wood River, the first under head coach Juan Martinez, and Heitzman and Fife were a big part of the story.
The Wolverines won eight of thier first 10 outings and eventually went 5-7 in conference play, beating Minico for the first time in 18 attempts and winning a road league contest for the first time in three years.
Wood River was 3-31 over the last two seasons.
Three seniors shared Player of the Year honors—Twin Falls' William Preucil, Minico's Brevin Trenkle and Jerome's Schuyler Mower.
Minico's Brady Trenkle was named Coach of the Year.
Joining Heitzman and Fife on the first team are Burley senior Stockton Sheets, Canyon Ridge senior Samuel Lupumba, Minico senior JT Garza and Jerome senior Scotty Cook, who was injured,
Members of the second team are Mountain Home seniors Jon Tetrault, Nick Fulbright and Loren Wright, Minico junior Ryker Stimpson and senior teammate Stockton Chandler.
Honorable mention choices are Twin Falls senior Ayden Coates, Canyon Ridge senior Blake Figueroa and sophomore teammate Kade McEntire, Jerome senior Keenan Blair and junior teammate Ashton Peters.
Sportsperson of the Year from each team are Wood River senior Owen Stouffer, Twin Falls' Coates, Jerome senior Luke Holtzen, Minico junior Logan Kelly, Canyon Ridge junior Cooper Cartwright, Mountain Home senior KyNoah Cobb, and Burley junior Landon King.
