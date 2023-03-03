Wood River senior point guard Kacie Flolo received Great Basin 7 All-Conference Basketball recognition.
The Wolverines’ floor leader was named honorable mention, along with Mountain Home’s Isabelle Johnson, Jerome’s Kaesen Olson, Minico’s Averie Page and Burley’s Christina Cook.
Minico junior standout CJ Latta was named the Player of the Year with the Spartans’ Anna Bateman as Coach of the Year.
Mountain Home senior Madilynn Keener, Canyon Ridge senior Lily Teske and sophomore Ava Martin, Twin Falls junior Rylee Robbins and Jerome sophomore Emma Allen were named to the first team.
On the second team are Twin Falls junior Halle Egbert, Burley sophomore Sydney Sheets, Minico seniors Audri Gonzales and Haylee Stroud and Jerome senior Reagan Cook.
Twin Falls junior Jaycee Jensen and sophomore Skylar Westburg, Burley senior Haily Chapa, Canyon Ridge sophomore Berkley Dille, Minico junior Jentree Bolt and Jerome junior Katie Larsen were named to the third team.
Minico went 1-2 and Twin Falls 0-2 in the 4A state championship.
