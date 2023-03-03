23-01-11-wood-river-basketball-girls-roland

Kacie Flolo

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River senior point guard Kacie Flolo received Great Basin 7 All-Conference Basketball recognition.

The Wolverines’ floor leader was named honorable mention, along with Mountain Home’s Isabelle Johnson, Jerome’s Kaesen Olson, Minico’s Averie Page and Burley’s Christina Cook.

Minico junior standout CJ Latta was named the Player of the Year with the Spartans’ Anna Bateman as Coach of the Year.

