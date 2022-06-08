Wood River junior pitcher Eric Parris was named Great Basin 7 Conference “Pitcher of the Year” for his performance throughout the 2022 campaign, leading the Wolverines to a 16-10 overall record.
In 58.2 innings pitched, Parris (6-2) led with 82 strikeouts and a 2.983 ERA while allowing only 59 hits and 41 runs. He also had a WHIP of 1.278 (walks and hits per inning pitched).
“Co-Players of the Year” went to Jerome’s Johnny Ramsey and Twin Falls’ Otho Savage. In addition, Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir received “Coach of the Year.”
Wood River was well-represented. Along with Parris, six more Wolverines were recognized with post-season honors, including three First Team honorees.
Brock Burrell (first base), Hunter Thompson (shortstop) and Rabbit Buxton (outfield) were named to the First Team, while Dylan Mills (catcher) was named to the Second Team. Honorable Mentions went to Gabe Nilson (outfield) and Dawson Speth (utility).
Jerome led the conference with 10 players earning postseason honors. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In