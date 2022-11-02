Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.

Her seed time of 1:07.11 is 4.75 seconds faster than Skyview sophomore Sadie Schaffer.

“Bella has her sights set on the 4A state record in the 100 breast,” head coach Samantha Johnson said.

Wood River’s Porter Thompson
Wood River’s Dylan Smith

