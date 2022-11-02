Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
Her seed time of 1:07.11 is 4.75 seconds faster than Skyview sophomore Sadie Schaffer.
“Bella has her sights set on the 4A state record in the 100 breast,” head coach Samantha Johnson said.
Tognoni has the second-fastest qualifying time in the 200 IM. Her 2:18.64 is 8.53 seconds behind Skyview sophomore Nicole Dumitrascu.
Tognoni was a district champion in both races.
All finals events will swim and score in separate sessions on Saturday. There will be six finalists and six consolation finalists for all events. The top 12 in individual events will score, and the top nine in relay events will score.
“This year our swimmers rose to our lofty goals and expectations,” Johnson said. “We always aim high for our swimmers, and I am ecstatic to have so many of our swimmers qualify in four events.
“We are very excited about having the opportunity to take 11 swimmers to state this year and expose them to the next level of competition. Beyond that, to have 10 of those 11 swimmers returning next year is a great precedent for the years to come.
“Going to state is a wonderful experience for a swimmer both in and out of water. Hopefully, this exposure will give these swimmers something to work for next year as well.”
Senior Ethan Hansen is seeded third in the 50 free. His 23.47 mark is .34 seconds behind No. 2 Henry Wright of Twin Falls and 1.35 seconds behind top-seeded Elijah Souza of Kimberly.
Hansen has the No. 4 time in the 100 free (51.65), .09 seconds behind No. 3 Samuel Peterson of Skyline and .13 seconds ahead of No. 5 Wright. Souza leads that race at 49.23. Caleb Noring of Sandpoint is next at 50.03.
“Ethan will swim his last meet as a Wolverine, and we expect to see him in the A finals heat in both his events,” Johnson said. “We are so excited to see what he can do at state and hope to see him podium in both of his events.”
The girls 400-free relay is seeded fifth (4:13.39) and the 200-medley relay team has the sixth-fastest time (2:05.61).
The boys 400-free relay is seventh (3:49.24) and the 200-free relay is No. 8 (1:42.27).
“We have set the goal for all four of our relays to compete on Saturday and hope to see PRs across the board,” Johnson said.
Junior Dylan Smith is seeded eighth in the 100 fly (1:00.75) and 14th in the 200 IM (2:27.76).
Junior Porter Thompson, a district champion in the 500 free, is seeded 10th in that event at 5:53.59. He is also seeded 10th in the 100 back (1:03.03).
Sophomore Riley Rundell is seeded 11th in the 100 back (1:11.46) and 13th in the 500 free (6:16.88).
Freshman Cookie Cook is seeded 13th in the 200 free (2:21.96) and 100 free (1:04.60).
“Our underclassmen and new swimmers have pleasantly surprised me with their grit and tenacity,” Johnson said. “Seven of the 11 swimmers attending state are new to the high school swim team this year. Three of those seven are brand new to competitive swimming this year. It has been a pleasure to watch these swimmers grow so much over the course of the season.
“I am very proud of our swimmers for their hard work this season. I am glad they are now able to reap the reward of all of those late nights and early mornings.” ￼
