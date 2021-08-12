Wood River Youth Football is kicking off its season with a parent/player registration and meeting on Monday, Aug. 16, at Wood River Middle School.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Parents can sign up their kids online beforehand by contacting Wood River High School varsity head coach Shane Carden at scarden5@icloud.com to get a digital registration form. Parents can also show up the first night to register in person.
If a parent cannot make it to the meeting, contact Carden so he can send a link.
WRYF is also looking for volunteer coaches. The program will work around conflicts to get students involved with the program.
There are two programs available within the WRYF: tackle for fifth and sixth graders and flag for younger kids.
The price for tackle football is $175 per child. The team will meet from Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The price for flag football is $100 per child. That team will meet Tuesday through Thursday at 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.
Financial assistance available.
Kids who are interested need a sports physical to play for WRYF. Sterling Urgent Care in Hailey has been working with the WRYF to get kids checked ina timely manner. Parents will need to bring a copy of the physical to turn in at registration.
WRYF will compete in the Magic Valley Youth Football League.
For more information, please contact WRHS athletic director and WRYF president Kevin Stilling at kstilling@blaineschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In