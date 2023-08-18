WR-Wolverines-logo@
Tony

The Wood River High School cross-country coach is optimistic ahead of the season with an anticipated large turnout this year.

“We’re getting more kids showing up at this time of the year than I’ve ever seen, which is encouraging,” fifth year Head Coach Keith Wilson said. “We’re getting some numbers. I hope to see even more when school starts.”

In the previous season, the team had 17 athletes on the roster. This year, while Wilson doesn’t have the exact number yet, he’s anticipating a larger turnout.

