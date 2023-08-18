The Wood River High School cross-country coach is optimistic ahead of the season with an anticipated large turnout this year.
“We’re getting more kids showing up at this time of the year than I’ve ever seen, which is encouraging,” fifth year Head Coach Keith Wilson said. “We’re getting some numbers. I hope to see even more when school starts.”
In the previous season, the team had 17 athletes on the roster. This year, while Wilson doesn’t have the exact number yet, he’s anticipating a larger turnout.
With a potentially bigger group, Wilson is forecasting added success at races.
“I’m looking forward to having a solid girls team and a solid boys team and having scores at our meets and events that we go to,” Wilson said.
Before the action, Wilson has a few key meets circled on his calendar.
“I’m always looking forward to Bob Firman,” Wilson said. “I’m (also) looking forward to hosting one here at Quigley Canyon. (Additionally,) districts and state, those are always top of the list to look forward to and see what we can do.”
Beyond meets, participation, or anything else, Wilson spoke on the calm, collected blend his team brings.
“We’re a fun group, we work hard, we know how to chill, and we know how to push,” Wilson said.
