The Wood River High School varsity wrestling team welcomed Minico last Thursday, Jan. 20.
Though Minico won 69-18, WRHS head coach Derek Ruhter said he’s seen improvements since his wrestlers have been able to spend more time on the mat.
“We have a young team, but we’re developing a talented group of freshman, and we’re recruiting more at Wood River Middle School,” Ruhter said.
Despite a low turnout (13 wrestlers on varsity), Ruhter is excited for the future of wrestling at Wood River. At Thursday’s meet, freshman Felipe Cruz won his 145-pound match against Johnathan Figueroa of Minico in 2 minutes, 45 seconds to give WRHS six points. Cruz was one of three wrestlers to take home victories, with Sawyer Newhouse winning the 285-pound match and Javier Terrazas winning the 195-pound match.
This is also the first season that the Idaho High School Activities Association is recognizing a state girls tournament, and the result has so far been positive. Freshman Winneli Weaver won her match of the night at 145 pounds.
“This is a great chance to get athletic girls out,” Ruhter said. “I’m excited for the girls. Winneli is developing, and she has a great attitude.”
