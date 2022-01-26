Cruz

Even though Minico beat Wood River, WRHS head coach Derek Ruhter is optimistic about the Wolverines' future. Freshman Felipe Cruz (right) is apart of that future won his match in the 145-pound weight class.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Wood River High School varsity wrestling team welcomed Minico last Thursday, Jan. 20.

Though Minico won 69-18, WRHS head coach Derek Ruhter said he’s seen improvements since his wrestlers have been able to spend more time on the mat.

“We have a young team, but we’re developing a talented group of freshman, and we’re recruiting more at Wood River Middle School,” Ruhter said.

Despite a low turnout (13 wrestlers on varsity), Ruhter is excited for the future of wrestling at Wood River. At Thursday’s meet, freshman Felipe Cruz won his 145-pound match against Johnathan Figueroa of Minico in 2 minutes, 45 seconds to give WRHS six points. Cruz was one of three wrestlers to take home victories, with Sawyer Newhouse winning the 285-pound match and Javier Terrazas winning the 195-pound match.

This is also the first season that the Idaho High School Activities Association is recognizing a state girls tournament, and the result has so far been positive. Freshman Winneli Weaver won her match of the night at 145 pounds.

“This is a great chance to get athletic girls out,” Ruhter said. “I’m excited for the girls. Winneli is developing, and she has a great attitude.”

