Canyon Ridge went on a 7-2 burst to end the first half for a 31-25 lead and used that to fend off host Wood River, 60-49, Wednesday evening in Great Basin 7 boys basketball action.
“They went on a run with some great rebounding,” Wolverines head coach Juan Martinez said. “That’s their strength. They bank on that and that gives a lot of the other kids on their team confidence to let it fly. That’s their identity.
“Sam Lupumba is their guy and he got it done tonight. There’s a reason he’s going to the College of Southern Idaho. He’s a great talent. He’s absolutely a handful. It was a team effort for them tonight and we just came up a little short.”
The 6-foot-7 Lupumba also threw a dagger in the fourth quarter.
The Riverhawks led 47-43 after Wood River’s Cooper fife made a bucket at 4:44 to stop a slide of 2:20 of not scoring, and 70 seconds later Lupumba rifled one from the top of the key and found nothing but net on his three-pointer.
That gave the visitors a 50-43 lead.
Wood River’s Owen Stouffer made it 50-45 at the 3:20 mark, but Canyon Ridge stretched the lead to nine on free throws by Dylan Brown and a Kade McEntire bucket.
“The biggest thing and what I told the guys is coming together is the beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success,” Martinez said. “We didn’t feel as a staff that we had the right guys on the floor at times. It was just one of those nights where the meshing, the working together just wasn’t there. We weren’t successful tonight. It’s a great opportunity to learn.
“As coaches, we have the youngest staff in the conference. We’re going to take a deep dive into the film and see what adjustments we can make. Credit to Canyon Ridge and their staff for executing a game plan and limiting us offensively. We’re talented, but it’s a make-or-miss game.”
The Wolverines had a hard time finding open shots throughout the contest.
“They did a really good job of throwing multiple defenses at us tonight,” Martinez said. “They stuck with their 2-3 zone late in the game when they realized our shots weren’t falling from the outside. It was a great adjustment. (Canyon Ridge head coach) Darren (Van Hofwegen) and their staff is really talented. They made the right adjustments, and we couldn’t knock down the shots we needed to.”
Lupumba finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. McEntire added 14 points, Conner Willis 10 points, and Carter Funk nine points.
“We never got over that hump tonight,” Martinez said. “I think the rebounding kind of personified that. We talked to the kids a little bit about shot selection. When the lid’s on the rim, you’ve got to find your best shots. We were able to find some of that in the second and third quarters with some back doors and things like that.”
Wood River senior Korbin Heitzman led his squad with 17 points and seven boards. Fife added 15 points and Gage Wilson nine.
“It’s a really tough job as a coach to decide who gets to play,” Martinez said. “I didn’t feel like we made the right decisions to get our guys in that opportunity. I’m taking this one and telling the guys that I’ve got to get better.”
Wood River (8-3, 1-3) entertains another rival, Jerome (6-6, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. ￼
