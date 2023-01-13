Canyon Ridge went on a 7-2 burst to end the first half for a 31-25 lead and used that to fend off host Wood River, 60-49, Wednesday evening in Great Basin 7 boys basketball action.

“They went on a run with some great rebounding,” Wolverines head coach Juan Martinez said. “That’s their strength. They bank on that and that gives a lot of the other kids on their team confidence to let it fly. That’s their identity.

“Sam Lupumba is their guy and he got it done tonight. There’s a reason he’s going to the College of Southern Idaho. He’s a great talent. He’s absolutely a handful. It was a team effort for them tonight and we just came up a little short.”

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments