“This was a really intense and fun match to watch. Now that my heart is back down in my chest, I can say it was fun,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said.

The Wood River volleyball team was three points away from landing on the tough road to the 4A state tournament.

Then, a detour.

“The third set we were down 17-22. From then on, it was all fight and grit. It was not perfect, but they fought and survived,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said.

