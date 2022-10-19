The Wood River volleyball team was three points away from landing on the tough road to the 4A state tournament.
“The third set we were down 17-22. From then on, it was all fight and grit. It was not perfect, but they fought and survived,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said.
The Wolverines won 10 of the next 13 points and the third set, 27-25, and eventually the match in five at rival Twin Falls on Oct. 17.
“This was a huge mental breakthrough for us, not to give up,” Rutland said.
Wood River, fresh off a sweep by the Bruins last week, won 24-26, 10-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11 to advance to tonight’s match at Canyon Ridge for a berth in the state tournament.
Wood River was down 23-17 in the fourth set and Rutland called a timeout.
A Bella Hadam kill, a Twin Falls error, an Ellie Sandoz kill and roof and a Jette Ward ace made it 23-22 and the Bruins called a timeout.
A Kadance Jacobson tip kill and kill sandwiched a service error and it was 24-24.
A Sidney Wilson kill and Wilson a push-kill off the block and the fifth set was in front of both teams.
“Work really hard, stay steady emotionally, work through some unforced errors and were able to come out on top this time,” Rutland said.
A Hadam kill gave Wood River a 4-1 lead in the fifth and Twin Falls called a timeout.
Four kills by the Bruins and a pair by Wilson tied the score at 9.
A Twin Falls service error, a Wilson ace, a Bruins hitting error and it was 12-9 and the hosts called a timeout.
A Wolverines error made it 12-10 and Rutland immediately called a timeout.
A Bruins roof, a Cynthia Reyes roof and a Sophie Vandenberg ace made it 14-11, and Twin Falls called their final timeout.
A Bruins hitting error sealed Wood River’s win.
“Twin is a really tough team,” Rutland said. “They put a lot of pressure on us offensively, and they play the best scramble defense in the conference. This was a really intense and fun match to watch. Now that my heart is back down in my chest, I can say it was fun.”
The loser of tonight’s match will play on Oct. 20 in a win-or-go-home match with the second state tournament entry on the line. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In