Wood River teammates Sophie Vandenberg (7), Emmalese Nilsen (13) and Samantha Chambers get together between points during a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 home loss to Great Basin 7 Conference foe Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13.
Losing is only fatal if one doesn’t learn. That won’t be a problem for Wood River’s volleyball team.
“We learned a lot today about ourselves,” Wood River volleyball coach Kristyn Rutland said.
The Wolverines were on the short end of a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 loss to Great Basin 7 Conference foe Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13.
“I don’t necessarily think they beat us. I think we lost the game,” Rutland said. “We did a lot of things we don’t normally do. We didn’t take care of the ball in serve receive. We are usually the better passing team, and we weren’t today. We were 80 percent out of system, and they were 80 percent in system. And when you have two big hitters like they do, it’s tough. They played great defense. We had moments of great defense, but we weren’t consistent enough.”
Wood River (13-5 overall) fell to 4-1 in conference while the Riverhawks remained undefeated.
“A couple of the losses we’ve had were to 5A teams,” Rutland said. “We take those with a grain of salt and learn from those as we can, move forward from them as we can on how we can be better and compete with bigger teams a little better.”
A kill by junior Kadance Jacobson gave the Wolverines a 22-18 lead in the third set and Canyon Ridge called a timeout.
A Wood River serving error and Riverhawks roof made it 22-20. A kill by Wolverines senior Bella Hadam edged the lead to 23-20. That lead narrowed to 23-22 on a Wood River hitting error and a Canyon Ridge kill.
Rutland called a timeout, but a pair of Riverhawks roofs and an ace closed the set for the visitors.
“We still have a lot of work to do this season to finish like we want to finish,” Rutland said. “We just have to put the work in. Everybody has to buy in.
“We had a great start. We’re kind of in a little bit of a lull right now. We’ll pick it up. A lot of them already came up and said, ‘This is a little bit of a wake-up call, right.’ You can’t roll through a season. You can’t take anybody for granted. We knew Canyon Ridge was going to be good. We knew that. We played a little scared and tentative today.”
Rutland was quick to pinpoint the tasks at hand going forward.
“We need to cut down on our unforced errors and we need to serve-receive the ball better,” she said. “There are some points we’re just giving away.”
After a visit to Jerome on Sept. 15, the Wolverines visit Minico on Sept. 20 and Twin Falls on Sept. 22.
“We need to drive the whole game and make sure we’re in control, doing the things we need to do to make ourselves better for everybody we play,” Rutland said. ￼
