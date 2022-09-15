Losing is only fatal if one doesn’t learn. That won’t be a problem for Wood River’s volleyball team.

“We learned a lot today about ourselves,” Wood River volleyball coach Kristyn Rutland said.

The Wolverines were on the short end of a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 loss to Great Basin 7 Conference foe Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13.

Wood River teammates Sophie Vandenberg (7), Emmalese Nilsen (13) and Samantha Chambers get together between points during a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 home loss to Great Basin 7 Conference foe Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13.

