It was the matchup that Wood River wanted, but in the end, the Twin Falls varsity volleyball team was on too much of a postseason run for any team to stop them.
To end the regular season, the Wood River High School varsity volleyball team ran into a hot Twin Falls team in the Great Basin 7 Conference Championship in Hailey. Wood River was able to still wedge itself into the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Volleyball Tournament by beating Burley in the loser-out match. In doing so, the Wolverines were also able to grab the No. 1 overall seed in last weekend’s state tournament.
However, Twin Falls was just getting going.
Wood River began the tournament with two victories against No. 8 Nampa (3-1 win) and No. 5 Moscow (3-2 win), which prompted a rematch of the GB7 Championship. Unfortunately for Wood River (29-7), the Bruins (21-9) swept the Wolverines in three straight games with scores of 30-28, 25-17, 25-13.
"We are definitely grateful for our third-place achievement, but are honestly disappointed in the way that we played those last two matches," WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said. "We played timid, tense, pressured and scared. We did not come out with the fire and confidence that we had built all season and that it is disappointing. We were not at our best in either match, and that is the hardest piece to swallow."
Twin Falls would go on to win the entire tournament for the first time in school history by beating No. 2 Bonneville in the championship game, 3-2, with scores of 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10.
The Bruins ended their season by winning six games in a row between the conference and state tournaments.
Twin Falls went 4-0 over the weekend.
The team that went through the ringer was the Bonneville Bees (32-13). The Bees beat No. 7 Skyline in the first round, 3-0, but then lost to Twin Falls in the second round, 3-1. The loss to the Bruins sent the Bees into the Consolation Round, where Bonneville battled against No. 4 Columbia and won, 3-1, and then beat Moscow, 3-0.
In the next round, Bonneville played Wood River after the Wolverines lost to Twin Falls. Bonneville beat Wood River, which sent the Wolverines to third-place and sent the Bees into a rematch against the Bruins. Wood River went 2-2 over the tournament.
"In all, we had an amazing season," Rutland added. "We learned a lot about ourselves and though we are losing three amazing seniors, we will be coming back next year aiming to place higher than this year. I am so proud to be the leader of these young Lady Wolverines and our third place 4A finish."
The Carey Panthers (8-9 overall) and their magical ride in the postseason came to a halt when the Panthers entered the IHSAA 1AD2 State Volleyball Tournament.
The No. 6 Panthers lost in the first round to No. 3 Mackay, 3-1. In the next round, No. 7 Deary sent Carey packing by beating the Panthers, 3-1, with scores of 19-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22.
The 1AD2 champion was crowned when No. 1 Horseshoe Bend beat No. 4 Rockland, 3-0, with scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.
