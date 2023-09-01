The Wood River High School volleyball team fought hard to beat Century and then got swept by Highland in their doubleheader home opener on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Wolverines battled but ultimately lost their first two sets to Century by scores of 27-29 and 20-25, respectively. With their backs against the wall and home crowd behind them, they kicked off their third set in a massive way.

Their first point of the third set came from junior opposite hitter Abygayl Brauburger. From there, they rolled off a 9-4 run before the Diamondbacks managed to score two consecutive points with a Wood River service error and attack error.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments