The Wood River High School volleyball team fought hard to beat Century and then got swept by Highland in their doubleheader home opener on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Wolverines battled but ultimately lost their first two sets to Century by scores of 27-29 and 20-25, respectively. With their backs against the wall and home crowd behind them, they kicked off their third set in a massive way.
Their first point of the third set came from junior opposite hitter Abygayl Brauburger. From there, they rolled off a 9-4 run before the Diamondbacks managed to score two consecutive points with a Wood River service error and attack error.
However, Wood River got back on track scoring three points in a row courtesy of senior outside hitter Kadance Jacobson with a kill and ace followed by a smashing overpass kill from junior outside hitter Lada Smetanina.
The teams went back and forth from there before Century called a time out with Wood River leading 20-10. The Wolverines came out of the timeout strong with an ace from Smetanina, a kill from Jacobson, and a block from sophomore middle hitter Ellie Sandoz before their 7-0 run to that point ended at a net call. A handful of attack errors from both teams ensued, with Wood River taking the third set by a score of 25-14.
The fourth set started off with the Wolverines going on a 14-7 run before Century called a timeout. Of those first 14 points, Wood River got nine of them off kills or aces. The rest of the fourth set went similarly and ultimately went to Wood River by a score of 25-16 to tie things up at two sets apiece.
The fifth and final set had the Wolverines down midway as they called a timeout with the score 8-6. The squad kept calm in the clutch and only allowed one more point from then onwards. After three attack errors from Century, two kills and a block from Smetanina, one kill and an ace from Jacobson and a kill from junior middle hitter Cynthia Reyes, the team won the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.
Jacobson and Smetanina both garnered double digit kills in the victory with 15 and 10, respectively. Sandoz led the front line with three blocks. The team also scored 12 points off aces in the game.
Immediately after the match, Wood River faced Highland to wrap up their doubleheader at home. The Rams showed up and played dominantly, defeating the Wolverines in three sets by scores of 13-25, 13-25, and 16-25.
Jacobson led the team in kills with 13 and Sandoz led the team in blocks with 1.5 in the loss.
Wood River next plays on Wednesday, Sept. 6 against Mountain Home at home. ￼
