Senior Night was full of joy, passion and smiles for the Wood River volleyball team.

"It's really special since we've been playing together for so long," senior opposite hitter Bella Hadam said. It's sentimental, too, because we're leaving behind our underclassmen that we've really cherished our time with, being able to play with them.

"The seniors always seemed so big and grown up when I was little and it's crazy to think that now we're those same seniors. I was like, 'I'm never going to be that tall.' And now we're all the same height."

