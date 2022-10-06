Senior Night was full of joy, passion and smiles for the Wood River volleyball team.
"It's really special since we've been playing together for so long," senior opposite hitter Bella Hadam said. It's sentimental, too, because we're leaving behind our underclassmen that we've really cherished our time with, being able to play with them.
"The seniors always seemed so big and grown up when I was little and it's crazy to think that now we're those same seniors. I was like, 'I'm never going to be that tall.' And now we're all the same height."
The 5-foot-8 hitter helped lead the Wolverines to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 victory over Jerome on Oct. 6.
"Tonight, means everything," 5-foot-4 senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Jette Ward said. "We've been playing together for four years and it's great to be able to reminisce together. It's crazy. This was such a fun game.
"People always tell you it (four years of high school) flies by, but you never realize it goes that fast."
Sophie Vandenberg played middle, not her usual spot, and collected 10 kills.
"We're all family and I guess you'd say it's our last dance," said the 5-foot-7 senior. "I always have fun playing volleyball, but that was so much fun. I've been playing with these girls since I was 9, I think. It's been so long. It's sad to see it come to an end. But I'm excited to see how much farther we'll go with the rest of our season."
The remainder of Wood River's season begins on Oct. 11 when it travels to Twin Falls for the last regular season match that will determine the No. 2 seed in the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament.
"We had a team talk yesterday and we said that we really need to start playing together and encouraging each other and not so much feeling the pressure that we know is on us, and just forget about it and play for each other," Hadam said. "Pressure brings stress, which can be a distraction. But once you let it go and if you're having fun then you'll forget all about it."
The Wolverines dropped a 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 15-9 match at Canyon Ridge on Oct. 4 to fall into a tie for second place with Twin Falls.
"We need to rely on each other and realize that we have each other's back," Ward said. "If we work together as a team, we can accomplish anything. No more lows, only highs from here.
"After playing together for so long we have this special bond where we can trust each other to pick each other up when you're feeling bad and that's really something that is good to have. We rely on everybody to help keep us going when we make mistakes."
Senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson totaled 14 kills and six aces as the Wolverines raised their record to 24-9. They are 9-2 in conference activity.
Twins Falls defeated Canyon Ridge 26-25, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5 on Sept. 29.
"Mentally is a big part of volleyball, especially our team, and even from that game (the loss to Canyon Ridge) it created a lot of energy for us and that will help us with practice," Vandenberg said. "Yeah, tonight was a fun night, but tomorrow we're gonna crack down for the next game and for when districts start.
"We definitely know what they can do. I think we definitely learned how much we can improve in just a couple of days. Last Tuesday, mentally our energy wasn't there, but I think games like this (against Jerome) create energy and shows what we're supposed to look like—you're supposed to be having fun.
"Yes, it's a game but it's also our lives, too."
Vandenberg said the seniors can parlay last years' experience into what lies ahead.
"We came in third at state last year, came in second in our district championship, and losing to Twin is tough," she said. "Last year we lost to Twin in very tough games. I think that just gets us ready, want to fight more, push ourselves more.
"We all know what we can do. I think we're the better team skill-wise in the whole conference. And I think we can definitely show that in games where we have pressure on us. We learned from it last year and we know how much we can improve."
