Wood River volleyball dominate home doubleheader

Wood River carried momentum through both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader, assistant coach Spencer Lawrence said.

Wood River High School volleyball enjoyed back to back sweeps in their Wednesday home doubleheader against Mountain Home and Jerome.

The Wolverines put on a show against Mountain Home by holding them to only 29 points in three sets. They defeated the Tigers with scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-9 in the sweep.

“Our goal is to play consistently, play Wood River volleyball and we did just that,” said assistant coach Spencer Lawrence. “We have a younger team, so our goal throughout the season is to just develop maturity, get better each game, and just play very disciplined. They were able to do just that and the score showed.”

