Wood River volleyball dominate home doubleheader

Wood River High School volleyball enjoyed back to back sweeps in their Wednesday home doubleheader against Mountain Home and Jerome.
The Wolverines put on a show against Mountain Home by holding them to only 29 points in three sets. They defeated the Tigers with scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-9 in the sweep.
“Our goal is to play consistently, play Wood River volleyball and we did just that,” said assistant coach Spencer Lawrence. “We have a younger team, so our goal throughout the season is to just develop maturity, get better each game, and just play very disciplined. They were able to do just that and the score showed.”
Lawrence said the strong result would help the team mentally going into the next match versus Jerome.
“It always helps when you have a doubleheader, to sweep a team and then go into the next match,” Lawrence said. “(We) have positive energy and then we’re also learning a lot about our team that match that we need to do better. Hopefully, we’re able to learn from our mistakes in the last game.”
The squad showed up and kept the momentum going in the first two sets, winning by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. It wasn’t until the third set that the Wolverines had a close bout but ultimately pulled out the win by a score of 25-20.
The team now holds 5-3 overall and 3-1 conference play records for the season. The next game is at Burley on Thursday, Sept. 7 after press deadline. ￼
