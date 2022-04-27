Getting some meaningful action, the Wood River High School varsity track and field team traveled to Declo for the Brad Matthews Invitational on Saturday, with the girls team finishing second place overall.
Seventeen schools competed across the boys and girls events. Wood River was the lone 4A team.
The Wood River girls scored 117.33 points, good enough for the second behind Buhl, which scored 118.83. Buhl also won the boys’ side of the invite with 206.5 points. The Wood River boys took fifth with 63 points.
Wood River saw four first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and three third-places between the boys and girls teams.
Junior Elizabeth Lipman led the Wolverines with two firsts and a second-place finish. One of those firsts was in the girls 400-meter run, which saw all three top spots go to WRHS runners. Lipman won with 1 minute, 4.31 seconds, ahead of senior Maile Dorland (1:06.44) and junior Ava Smith (1:07.65).
Lipman also took first in the girls 800 meters with 2:40.42. Fellow WRHS runner junior Gina Greenberg (2:45.97) took fourth.
Lipman then rounded out the day by finishing second in the 1,600 meters with 6:11.90. Greenberg (6:28.54) took third.
Senior Letizia Panelli was another first-place finisher on the girls’ side. She took took first in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 9.5 inches. Panelli also took fourth in the long jump with 15-6.5.
Dorland took fifth in the girls 100 meters (13.87 seconds) and third in the 200 meters (29.35 seconds). Junior Ava Smith finished fourth in the 200 (29.45 seconds).
Rounding out the top finishers for the girls was freshman Larae Zimmerman, who took fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with 59.06 seconds.
For the boys, junior Gunnar Kimball took first in the boys pole vault with 12-6. Kimball also finished sixth in the long jump (17-2.75). Sophomore Porter Thompson took second in the 400 meters (54.31 seconds) and fourth in the 200 meters (24.35 seconds). Junior Payton Sorensen (24.58 seconds) came in fourth in the 200 while sophomore Dylan Gill finished fourth (56.07 seconds) in the 400.
Up next for WRHS, the Wolverines will participate in the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Highland High School from April 29-30. ￼
