The Wood River Wolverines competed at the Buhl Rotary Invitational Friday, April 15, with the boys team taking 10th place overall with a total score of 24 points. The girls finished with 16 points.
Junior pole vaulter Gunnar Kimball and the sprint medley relay team of junior Payton Sorensen, junior Ethan Hansen, sophomore Porter Thompson and sophomore Emmett Stouffer led the boys team
Kimball tied for a first-place finish in the pole vault with a final leap of 13 feet, 0 inches. Kimball tied with Burley’s Caden Harris for the top spot.
Wood River’s sprint relay team placed second with 4 minutes, 64 seconds. Wood River finished two seconds ahead of third-place Canyon Ridge’s time of 4:02.95. Coming in first in the relay race was Buhl’s team of Josh Loveless, Caden Ray, Benjamin Winkle and Jackson Allen with a time of 3:52.49.
On the girls side, WRHS junior Elizabeth Lipman took second in the girls 400-meter race with 1:02.03. The top-three runners all finished within seconds of each other as Mountain Home’s Macey Gunderson (1:01.33) took first and Burley’s Isabelle Cook (1:02.87) took third. Wood River senior Maile Dorland took eighth in the 400 with 1:06.70.
In the boys 400, junior Owen Stouffer took third with 52.72 seconds. ￼
