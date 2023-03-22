The Wood River High School boys’ tennis team won the 4A state championship a year ago and five of the seven players return.
Gus Sabina, Ben Boccabella, Simon Weekes, Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz are back, as are three girls who qualified for the state tournament a year ago—Jessica Popke, Tenney Barrow and Maeve Coffelt.
“We are super excited to see how the season plays out,” head coach Jamie Hjort said. “They have the ability to be extremely successful both individually and as a team. They all bring amazing leadership qualities which creates a great culture for the younger kids.”
Sabina teamed with the graduated Jake Simon to take second in the doubles competition at the state tournament last year.
Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz lost in the doubles consolation bracket.
Boccabella finished fourth in singles.
Popke went 2-2 in the state tournament. She lost her first match, won the next two and was defeated in the consolation bracket.
Barrow and the graduated Sofia Calcagno lost their first two doubles matches.
Weekes teamed with the graduated Meg Keating to take fourth in mixed doubles.
Coffelt and the graduated Daniel Ziesing lost their first two mixed doubles matches.
“Tennis is a life-long sport that these athletes can take anywhere in the world,” Hjort said. “We are trying to help all of these kids set and reach their goals both on and off the court, whether it is winning state and playing in college to being able to hit five consecutive forehands over the net.”
The Wolverines have 13 boys and 11 girls on the roster.
“A lot of these kids are training three to five days a week all year around and understand what it takes to achieve success,” Hjort said. “Our boys and girls singles are really strong, so right now in the begging of the season we are focused on trying to find the right doubles combinations.”
STARTING THE YEAR
Wood River took care of Minico, 11-1, last week to open the season. Only two of the 12 matches went to three sets.
No. 1: Gus Sabina (WR) def. Mattia Natale, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2: Cody McKinnon (WR) def. Payton Crandall, 6-0, 6-4
No. 3: Jack Tenold (WR) def. Briggs Seamons, 6-1, 6-2
No. 1: Jessica Popke (WR) def. Nayeli Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Meave Coffelt (WR) def. Elaina Heath, 6-1, 6-3
No. 3: Cedar Shepard (WR) def. Jocelyn Victorino, 6-0, 6-0
No. 1: Chase Schwartz-Garin Beste (WR) def. Tucker Arthur-Isaac Patterson, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Simon Weekes-Ballard Griswold (WR) def. Casen Harman-Elijah Shaw, 6-0, 6-0
No. 1: Lucy Ford-Lili Peck (WR) def. Nicole Badachi-Karely Magana, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Thea Kraft-Ashlyn Roth (WR) def. Kylee Gibbons-Emma Wittman, 6-0, 6-2
No. 1: John Tumalo-Sydney Nickum (WR) def. Jamie Tanner-Ian Molina, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5
No. 2: Edie Payton-Cooper Edwards (M) def. Luca Finegan-Skade Quesnel, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5
WOOD RIVER ROSTER GIRLS
Tenney Barrow, Meave Coffelt, Lucy Ford, Thea Kraft, Taylor Merrick, Sydney Nickum, Lili Peck, Jessica Popke, Skade Quesnel, Ashlyn Roth, Cedar Shepard
BOYS
Garin Beste, Ben Boccabella, Joe Boccabella, Ben Fenn, Luca Finegan, Ballard Griswold, Cody McKinnon, Oliver Mullen, Gus Sabina, Chase Schwartz, Jack Tenold, John Tumalo, Simon Weekes
SCHEDULE
March 28, at Burley, 4 p.m.
March 30, at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
April 6, at Mountain Home, 1 p.m.
April 11, at Twin Falls, 4 p.m.
April 25, Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
April 27, Jerome, 2:30 p.m.
April 28-29, at Capital Tournament, TBA
May 2, Mountain Home, 4 p.m.
May 4, Twin Falls, Senior Day, 3 p.m.
May 5-6, at East Idaho Invitational, TBA
May 10-11, District Tournament, TBA
May 19-20, State Tournament, TBA ￼
