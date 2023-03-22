WRHS-tennis-team@

The Wood River boys’ tennis team won the 4A state championship last year.

The Wood River High School boys’ tennis team won the 4A state championship a year ago and five of the seven players return.

Gus Sabina, Ben Boccabella, Simon Weekes, Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz are back, as are three girls who qualified for the state tournament a year ago—Jessica Popke, Tenney Barrow and Maeve Coffelt.

“We are super excited to see how the season plays out,” head coach Jamie Hjort said. “They have the ability to be extremely successful both individually and as a team. They all bring amazing leadership qualities which creates a great culture for the younger kids.”

