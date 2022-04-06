The high school tennis season is underway, and the Wood River High School varsity coed team is off to a hot start. After a win against Burley to open the 2022 season, WRHS (2-0) kept it going with another win against Canyon Ridge on Friday, April 1.
The Wolverines beat the River Hawks 10-2.
Leading the Wolverines were the girls singles players, who swept the field. The top singles girls player, Jessica Popke, beat Tayla Stevens 6-2, 6-2; then, Taylor Merrick beat Matti-Skye Maccallister 6-0, 6-1. Number 3 girls singles player Cedar Shapard beat Afton Bates 6-0, 6-1.
The top boys singles player was Benjamin Boccabella, who improved to 2-0 on the year for Wood River. The Number 1 boys singles player defeated Diosh Uraun 6-0, 6-2.
The top-boys doubles team of Jake Simon and Gus Sabina are also 2-0 on the year after beating Jackson Greene and Tanner Stevens of Canyon Ridge 6-1, 6-1. The Number 2 boys doubles team of Chase Schwartz and Garin Beste beat Braden Martin and Swayam Lotake, 6-0, 6-1.
Wood River’s top two girls doubles teams grabbed their first victories of the season. Wood River’s top team of Tenney Barrow and Sofia Calcagno beat Canyon Ridge’s Frances Roberts and Madeleine Roberts 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4. Wood River’s Number 2 team of Maeve Coffelt and Lucy Ford beat Camryn Humble and Grace Williams 6-3, 6-1.
In mixed doubles, Simon Weekes and Meg Keating remained undefeated for the early year by beating Asher Alexander and Megan Peacock, 7-6, 6-1. The Number 2 mixed doubles team of Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton beat Hunter Barlow and Phoebe Bates 6-2, 7-5.
SVCS 7, Sugar Salem 5
Opening play for the spring, the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats took on Sugar Salem in a tough 3A match with the Diggers. However, the Cutthroats found a way to win 7-5.
The Cutthroats received wins from Meyer Tobias (6-4,2-6, 6-4) and Matt Carlin (6-2, 6-4) in the boys singles. In the girls singles, Brie Tobias (6-1, 6-1) and Graysen Strine (6-1, 6-4) grabbed the victories.
The Wolverines and Cutthroats will take on each other Friday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the WRHS tennis courts. ￼￼
