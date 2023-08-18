_DSC0546.JPG

Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4, 2022, at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

A new head coach is going to use her own experiences, as an athlete and from former coaches, to lead the way for Wood River swimming this 2023 season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these kids grow, learn from what ... I have to offer for the program, and our own experiences with swimming, ” head coach Kaedi Fry said.

Fry added that she’s looking ahead to how the athletes will develop by the time the post season comes, as well as helping them “develop a love for the sport” she has “grown up to love so much.”

