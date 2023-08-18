Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
August 19, 2023
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni swims the 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4, 2022, at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. She swam a 1:05.41 to claim the state title and set a state record.
A new head coach is going to use her own experiences, as an athlete and from former coaches, to lead the way for Wood River swimming this 2023 season.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these kids grow, learn from what ... I have to offer for the program, and our own experiences with swimming, ” head coach Kaedi Fry said.
Fry added that she’s looking ahead to how the athletes will develop by the time the post season comes, as well as helping them “develop a love for the sport” she has “grown up to love so much.”
For Fry, it’s her first opportunity to be a head coach. She formerly competed as a collegiate swimmer at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon. She looks to rely on a mix of former leaders and her own plans to lead the squad in her first season.
“Learning how to become a better coach, (I see) what I can take from my experiences with various coaches that I’ve had growing up,” Fry said. “Using their styles and some of my own, kind of melding them together to kind of become what (is) hopefully a better coach.”
So far this preseason, Fry likes what she sees out of her athletes.
“They’re looking good,” Fry said. “It takes a little bit for them to get in…but I definitely see a lot of potential with these kids. They have a lot of fun … There’s a lot of friendships here that have already developed and then new friendships that are developing.”
Bringing potential and then some to the table, reigning breaststroke state champion swimmer Isabella Tognoni is eager for the season too.
“Being able to swim with my peers and having new coaches is a really big plus,” Tognoni said about the upcoming year. “(Practice) has been going really well, everyone’s doing really well.”
Teammates junior Asher Knowles shares the optimism about his team’s practice so far.
“I think everyone seems to have a great work ethic,” Knowles said. “We had some team bonding that was great…we’re coming together as a team…you get to wake up in the morning and start your day with swimming, which is so great.”
In the early stages of the season, Fry looks to figure out where her team is more comfortable as swimmers.
“We’ll have a meet just about every week, so that just kind of allows (the swimmers) to try a new stroke,” Fry said. “We’re going to make sure they try something new that they haven’t done before to keep things interesting.”
Ahead of their first meet of the season on Aug. 26, athletes are keeping their spirits high to set a good precedent.
“I’m hoping to perform really well,” Tognoni said. “It’s my first short course meet of the season, I just came out of a long course season, so I’m hoping to cut some time in my best races.”
Similarly, Knowles looks to shake off early season jitters and show off his off season improvements.
“I’ll probably have a little nerves because it’s the first meet, but I’m just looking to do my best,” Knowles said. “After these practices, we’ve been training really hard, so I’m just hoping for a good turnout for that and to kick (the season) off good.” ￼
