The Wood River High School varsity coed swimming team competed in the Idaho Activities Association 4A Boys and Girls Swimming State Championships last weekend in Boise.
Senior Charlie Loomis led the Wolverines with two second place finishes. In the girls 200 individual medley, Loomis took second with a time of 2 minutes, 24.95 seconds, which gave Wood River 13 points. She also took second in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:04.59, which also gave the Wolverines 13 points.
As a team, Wood River took 10th place in the girls side (44 points) and 13th on the boys side (32).
The overall team winner for both the boys and girls teams was Bishop Kelly with 224.5 points for the girls and 179 point for the boys.
Loomis was also a part of the girls 200 medley relay team that finished sixth place with 2:09.82. That team also had Mason Rogers, Maddox Nickum and Riley Rundell compete.
Other girls relay teams that did well was the 200 freestyle relay team of Loomis, Rundell, Nickum and Mykelti Blackburn. Rundell also took 18th in the 200 freestyle.
As for the boys, the team of Larsen Bier, Ben Boccabella, Dylan Smith and Ethan Hansen took eight in the boys 200 medley relay with 1:41.32.
Rounding out the Wood River boys were Hansen (7th place, 100 free; 11th place, 50 free), Smith (14th place, 100 butterfly), Bier (10th place, 100 breaststroke), Boccabella (11th place, 100 breaststroke), Porter Thompson (13th place, 500 freestyle) and Michael Hurd (13th place, 100 backstroke).
Smith, Bier, Hurd and Hansen were also a part of the 200 freestyle team that took ninth place in that event. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In