A back-and-forth game and a wild finish at the plate were the perfect remedies for a Wood River High School Lady Wolverines losing streak that lasted nearly a decade.
The gritty Lady Wolverines laid it all out on the diamond Wednesday, dirty and bruised but smiling at the end as Wood River stood victorious against Twin Falls 11-10 at the WRHS softball field. It was Wood River’s first victory over Twin Falls since 2013.
“The biggest thing right now is believing in ourselves,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said. “We have more confidence in ourselves than we’ve had in my three years coaching.”
Down 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Wood River faced elimination with two outs, but with bases loaded and junior Bella Hadam at the plate. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Twin Falls pitcher Sydney McMurdie’s throw got passed catcher Sydney Jund for a wild pitch, which scored Wood River’s Makinzie Nelson from third base for the tying run.
Then things got interesting. As Jund grabbed the ball against the backstop, her throwback to McMurdie, who was covering home, went wide and sailed into the infield, making way for junior Grendal Sprong, who came around from second base to score the winning run.
“The girls finally realized they’re a good team and can compete with the top teams in Idaho,” Nelson said.
Coming into Wednesday, Twin Falls (7-5, 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) ranked No. 4 in the IdahoSports.com Coaches’ Poll and beat Wood River 12-2 in Twin Falls on March 29.
To open the game, Wood River (8-4, 1-1 GB7) jumped to a 5-2 lead by the second inning, but Twin Falls laid down a big third inning with six runs, putting the Lady Bruins up 8-5. Twin Falls added two more runs to make it 10-5 by the top of the fourth, but there was no quit in Wood River, battling back to score four runs and cut into the score 10-9.
Makinzie Nelson again shined on the diamond, grabbing the win as pitcher and going 4-for-5, with two RBIs and four runs at the plate. On the mound, she (3-0) went five innings with six strikeouts and allowed only three walks when she came on in relief of starter senior Caroline Seaward.
Seaward went two innings before the pitching change. She also went 1-for-5 at the plate.
“You can’t say enough for Caroline; she came in and started it off, then Makinzie came in and shut [Twin Falls] down,” Nelson said. “We also had great team defense behind Makinzie. It was the best team effort of the year.”
Sprong was another big player who got the team hugs at the plate after scoring the winning run. Sprong went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.
Junior Gretchen Atienza (2-for-5, two runs), junior Kacie Flolo (2-for-5) and junior Jette Ward (2-for-5) all had good games at the plate.
For Twin Falls, McMurdie received the loss by going 4.2 innings pitched and allowing six runs on six hits while striking out four Wood River batters. At the plate, freshman Molly Hodge (3-for-4, three RBIs, two runs) and senior Aubrey Fuchs (2-for-4, two runs) led Twin Falls.
This victory was a staple win for the WRHS softball program. After totaling only one victory in 2021, the Lady Wolverines have come out strong in 2022, surprising many teams, Twin Falls included. Before Wednesday’s matchup, Wood River sat No. 5 in the state according to IdahoSports.com’s Power Rankings with 58 points. Twin Falls was No. 7 with 46 points.
“The biggest thing we can look forward to is having the confidence and getting some swagger,” Nelson said.
So far, the Lady Wolverines have the swagger to compete with the top teams in the GB7 and the rest of 4A.
Next for Wood River is a doubleheader with Burley at 3 p.m. today, Friday, April 8 at Burley High School. ￼
