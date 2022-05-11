The Wood River High School softball team may not have reached the Great Basin 7 Softball Tournament finals, but the team is still alive for a chance at state.
The Lady Wolverines went 1-1 over the weekend in the conference tournament, dropping them to the consolation bracket—but leaving the door open for a state bid.
Coming into the GB7 Tournament, No. 3 Wood River (18-7) had the most overall wins of the teams in the conference, but had to play on the road at host Mountain Home, which received the No. 2 seed.
The Lady Wolverines opened the first round against No. 7 Minico, which beat No. 6 Canyon Ridge in the play-in game. Makinzie Nelson went seven innings on the mound for the Wood River win, 8-4. The freshman allowed 6 hits, 4 runs and struck out 6. At the plate, she went 3-for-3 with 2 runs and 1 RBI.
Kacie Flolo (2-for-2, 2 runs and 1 RBI), Bella Hadam (1-for-4, 1 home run) and Olivia Adams (2-for-3, 2 runs) led Wood River offensively. As a team, Wood River had 12 hits.
The win put Wood River on track to take on Mountain Home later that day.
In that game, Mountain Home (14-8) went on a first-inning tear, scoring nine runs in the opening frame to pace an 11-1 victory. The nine-run deficit was too big for Wood River to overcome as Nelson got the loss on the mound for her second start in a row. She went four innings, gave up 6 hits and struck out 4 batters. At the plate, she went 1-for-3 with 1 run and 1 hit.
Along with Nelson, Flolo (1-for-2), Adams (2-for-3) and Grendel Sprong (1-for-1, 1 RBI) led the Lady Wolverines.
For Mountain Home, the Lady Tigers will play No. 4 Jerome in the finals in a Tigers versus Tigers matchup. On Saturday, Jerome upset No. 1 Twin Falls 15-4 in the semifinals at Twin Falls High School.
For Wood River, the Lady Wolverines are on the road Thursday, May 12, with an opponent and location to be determined. The winner of that game plays again Friday with a state bid on the line.
The 2022 4A Idaho High School Softball Championships are May 20-21 at Post Falls High School. ￼
