Escaping the cold and snow, the Wood River High School softball team ran its winning streak to eight games with a victory in Jerome before dropping the second game of a doubleheader on the road against the Tigers on Saturday.
The Lady Wolverines mustered a close 11-9 victory in the first game, but then lost Game 2 in a shutout, 15-0.
Wood River (12-5, 4-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) is now on the the home stretch of its season with only six games left.
Wood River and Jerome (7-5-1, 1-4 GB7) took a while to get warmed up in the first game of Saturday’s double-dip before the Lady Wolverines made a comeback and held the Tigers in the seventh to secure the victory.
There was no score through the first three innings, but Wood River broke the deadlock with two runs in the top of the fourth. Jerome then added four runs to take a 4-2 lead into the fifth. Wood River responded with three runs to take a 5-4 lead.
After the sixth inning, the game was tied 6-6 heading into the top of the seventh.
In the top of the inning, Wood River all but closed the door on Jerome by scoring five runs to reach 11 on the game. Freshman Makinzie Nelson went the entire game on the mound and ended any threat of a Jerome comeback despite the Lady Tigers putting up three runs in the seventh to cut into the lead.
Nelson (5-0) went seven innings and allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs while striking out 10 batters. At the plate, she went 2-for-5 with one run scored.
Going perfect at the plate, junior Grendel Sprong went 4-for-4 with three runs, while senior Caroline Seaward went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.
Junior Bella Hadam (3-for-5, two RBIs), senior Olivia Adams (1-for-3, two RBIs), senior RaeAnne Sloane (2-for-4, one RBI) and senior Devon Peterson (one run, one RBI) led Wood River offensively.
Along with putting up 17 hits, Wood River was aggressive once again on the bases putting up four stolen bases in Game 1. Those stolen bases were from junior Kacie Flolo, Sprong, Seaward and Sloane.
The second game was a different story. Jerome blanked Wood River for the first time this season.
The losing pitcher for Game 2 was Seaward (4-3).
Next for Wood River is a home doubleheader against Mountain Home on Thursday, April 21. Game 1 begins at 3 p.m., with Game 2 directly after. ￼
