A fluke outfield play in Game 1 and a back-and-forth outing in Game 2 gave the Wood River High School varsity softball team a split afternoon against the visiting Mountain Home Tigers on Thursday, April 21, at the WRHS softball field.
WRHS lost opening game of the chilly, windy doubleheader 10-7, but rallied to win the second game 7-6.
In the first game, Mountain Home was up 5-3 in the top of the third, when the Lady Tigers broke the score wide open. Mountain Home scored four runs in their half of the inning to pad the lead.
With the bases loaded, Mountain Home’s Reece Floyd hit the ball in the outfield gap between right and center field, which caused a collision between Wood River’s Bryna Neace and RaeAnne Sloane. The error proved costly, as the bases emptied and Floyd rounded for an inside-the-park grand slam, giving the Lady Tigers a 9-3 lead.
“Those things happen, but we have to get through it,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said. “We have to be mentally tough to be a top competitor.”
After the blunder, freshman pitcher Makinzie Nelson (8-2) struck out the next three batters to end the inning. Mountain Home would add one more run in the fourth.
Makinzie Nelson may have received the loss on the mound, but she still managed to strike out eight batters.
Junior Grendel Sprong led the team at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored. Junior Jette Ward (2-for-4, two runs) and senior Olivia Adams (1-for-4, two RBIs) did well offensively in Game 1.
Wood River's mental toughness was tested again in Game 2, which was close throughout. Wood River and Mountain Home were tied 3-3 in the fourth inning, where the Lady Wolverines eventually took a 4-3 lead.
Wood River hung on to win 7-6.
The winning pitcher for Wood River was senior Caroline Seaward (4-1), who allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
“Caroline did great,” Matt Nelson said. “She dealt with a tough Mountain Home team. She did fantastically.”
Sprong again led the team on offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Between both games, Sprong went 6-for-8 with six RBIs and three runs.
Sprong has been an excellent addition to the Lady Wolverines. Sprong played with the boys on the baseball team for the previous two seasons, but recently transitioned to softball, where she has excelled. She leads the team with 27 quality at-bats (QAB) and is second with 28 hits. Through 14 games, her .638 batting average is tied with Makinzie Nelson for the team's best.
“There’s nothing negative with that kid," Matt Nelson said of Sprong. "She works hard and was a huge gift to the team. She’s always looking to bet better. She’s a gem.”
Makinzie Nelson went 3-for-4 with one run in the second game. Also contributing offensively were Ward (3-for-5, one run) and junior Bella Hadam (1-for-4, two RBIs, two runs).
“We showed the conference that we’re tough,” Matt Nelson said. “We’re about to put together a stretch that will be memorable.”
The split with Mountain Home (11-7, 8-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) puts Wood River (13-7, 6-3 GB7) in third place in the conference with three games remaining in the 2022 season with a doubleheader on Thursday at Minico (2-12, 0-10 GB7). The Lady Wolverines wrap up the regular season on Friday as WRHS welcomes Canyon Ridge (2-15, 2-5) to Hailey for Senior Day.
The last time WRHS and Canyon Ridge squared off on the diamond, Wood River won 19-0 on April 19.
Should WRHS win all three games, the Lady Wolverines have a shot at earning the No. 2 seed in the GB7 Conference Tournament, which begins Saturday, May 7. The No. 2 seed earns a first-round bye.
Mountain Home currently owns the No. 2 seed; however, the Lady Tigers have a demanding schedule to finish when they play a doubleheader against Twin Falls (13-7, 9-1 GB7) on Friday. Twin Falls presently owns the No. 1 seed.
