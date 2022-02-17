Wood River High School senior Zoe Bacca signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, on Wednesday at the school commons.
Bacca plans on playing for the Orange Coast College Pirates for two years while studying political science. However, that's just her next stop.
“I want to graduate from a four-year college, go to law school and go into politics,” Bacca said.
Bacca was joined Wednesday by WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling, her parents Debbie and Curtis Bacca, WRHS girls soccer head coach Vicki Foster and WRHS assistant coach Kirstin Cutler.
Bacca sits 19th all-time in school history with 23 career goals—two goals behind her older sister, Payton Bacca (25 goals).
Soccer isn’t her only domain. Bacca is also a two-time USASA National Champion in snowboardcross (2016, 2019). While her plan had been to pursue a snowboarding career, she shifted course and opted to go to college instead.
The Orange Coast College Pirates compete in the Orange Empire Conference (OEC). Last season, the Pirates finished 2021 with a 9-10-3 overall record (4-8-2 OEC). Head coach of the Pirates is Kevin Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In