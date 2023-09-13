Wood River boys’ soccer lost 1-2 against Canyon Ridge on Saturday in a testy home match between the region’s two best records.
Both squads entered the game on five game winning streaks and undefeated in the 4A Great Basin Conference. The two teams have a history against one another, with Canyon Ridge (6-1, 6-0 in GB7) besting Wood River (7-1-1, 5-1 in GB7) most recently in their state matchup last year.
The game was chippy from the outset, with three fouls for the Wolverines called just six minutes into the match. Twelve fouls were called between both teams by the end of the first half.
The first half also saw both teams fire off a number of shots, with the teams putting up eight shots each. The Wolverines best chance came in the 20th minute on low cross just along the goal line. A Canyon Ridge defender booted the ball out left before a Wood River player could tap it in.
As the second half switched on, the shots kept rolling in. Both squads put up seven shots before Canyon Ridge slammed a low kick into the back right to take the lead. Just two minutes later, the Riverhawks regained possession and put in another goal on a rebound.
Tensions rose from that point onwards, as two Wolverines and two Riverhawks got yellow cards between then and the end of the game.
The Wolverines managed to get on the board courtesy of senior forward Satya Redman, who chipped the ball over the Riverhawks’ keeper and into the left side of the goal. With under a minute left, Wood River got another chance at goal when Canyon Ridge fouled the Wolverines for a free kick. The attempt deflected off a defender and the official blew the whistle right after, ending the game.
Head coach Greg Gvozdas said the team needed to keep their composure better going forward.
“I think we just need to keep calmer heads throughout the game,” Gvozdas said. “I feel like our yellow cards started the build up on us and we started playing the referee more than our opponent. We need to build our character. I think we got cracked here in the second-half…and we need to be stronger as a team.”
The Wolverines next played after press deadline against Jerome on Monday, Sept. 11. ￼
