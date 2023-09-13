23-09-13-WRHS-Canyon-Ridge-1

Wood River junior midfielder Nandy Inga fights for possession against a Canyon Ridge player on Sept. 9

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River boys’ soccer lost 1-2 against Canyon Ridge on Saturday in a testy home match between the region’s two best records.

Both squads entered the game on five game winning streaks and undefeated in the 4A Great Basin Conference. The two teams have a history against one another, with Canyon Ridge (6-1, 6-0 in GB7) besting Wood River (7-1-1, 5-1 in GB7) most recently in their state matchup last year.

The game was chippy from the outset, with three fouls for the Wolverines called just six minutes into the match. Twelve fouls were called between both teams by the end of the first half.

