On a perfect 65-degree afternoon, the Wolverines shined brighter than the sun on the tennis courts.
While at the 4A IHSAA Tennis Championships at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club, Wood River High School varsity tennis took home the boys state team title with 30.5 points on Saturday.
“The team is really close and very supportive of each other; they have everyone’s backs,” WRHS head coach Jamie Hjort said. “As a coach, I’m looking for that. Of course, the success is a great part of it, but seeing these kids become a team and have lifelong friendships is what it’s about.”
The Wood River boys scored 26 points in singles and doubles and 4.5 points in the mixed doubles. The Wood River boys were also named the IHSAA Academic State Champions at 4A before the state championships with a combined 3.898-grade point average.
The prominent performers from the weekend were the boys doubles team of Jake Simon and Gus Sabina. This year, they played together for the first time, and the pairing was the perfect fit. And as a result, they found themselves in the finals on Saturday afternoon on Court 1.
“They kept raising their game throughout the year and gelled together at the right time,” Hjort said. “I’m super proud of them.”
Simon and Sabina moved through the first three rounds of play with wins over Century (6-1, 6-0), Nampa (6-2, 6-2) and Blackfoot (6-3, 6-0). However, when the duo met Bonneville’s Dawson Belnap and Jamison Lemon team, Wood River ran out of gas.
Against Blackfoot, Simon and Sabina were hitting everything in and looked primed to raise the first-place trophy. However, against Bonneville, minor unforced errors put Wood River in the hole early, as the Wolverines went down 4-1 in the first set. Bonneville didn’t make as many mistakes and owned the short game at the net. Unfortunately, Bonneville’s precision didn’t allow Wood River to make a comeback, as the Bees won in two sets, 6-2, 6-3.
“They were getting to the net faster than us, so we didn’t have much chance with our groundstrokes because they were volleying well,” Sabina said.
It was the first year Simon and Sabina played together as a pairing. Last season, Sabina was Hjort’s No. 1 singles player. However, the rise of Benjamin Boccabella gave way to hitching Sabina to Simon on the doubles court this season, and the result was a success.
“I knew pairing Gus and Jake together would give us a chance to win,” Hjort added. “I knew at the beginning of the season that this was my team.”
As for Boccabella, he was slotted as the new No. 1 singles player for WRHS and fared well in his first showing at the 4A IHSAA championships. Boccabella beat Spencer Hansen from Bonneville 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round, and then Michael Lloyd from Jerome 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Century’s Daniel McGee beat Boccabella in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-1, sending Boccabella into the consolation bracket. He eventually lost to Moscow’s Lynnsean Young 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to finish in fourth place.
The mixed-doubles team of Meg Keating and Simon Weekes also took fourth place when they found themselves in the consolation bracket. To begin the weekend, Keating and Weekes cruised through the first round against Pocatello 6-0, 6-0, but lost to Ridgvue 7-5, 6-2. However, the weekend wasn’t over for Keating and Weekes. The pairing then rattled off wins against Minico twice, Bonneville and Bishop Kelly for a rematch against Ridgvue’s Lily Stroud and Brevin Kingston.
Unfortunately, the result was the same for Keating and Weekes as Stroud and Kingston won 6-0, 6-2 for third place, giving Keating and Weekes a fourth-place finish.
In the girls doubles, Tenney Barrow and Sofia Calcagno lost in the consolation round to Columbia 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.
In the girls singles, Jessica Popke lost in the consolation round to Nampa’s Rylee Sitts 7-5, 6-3. Wood River’s Maddox Nickum also lost in the consolation round 6-0, 7-6 (5).
The overall team winner for the girls was Bishop Kelly, which scored 56 points. The Knights dominated the girls singles field as the singles final featured two Bishop Kelly players—No. 1 Miranda Austin and teammate Addison Seehawer, who was No. 6. Austin trounced her teammate in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. ￼
