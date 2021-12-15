The all-state prep volleyball teams were recently released, which were selected by each classification’s coaches and named by the Idaho Statesman last week.
Headlining the 4A All-State first team was Wood River junior setter Samantha Chambers. Senior middle blocker Willa Laski was named to the second team.
Wood River (29-7) took third place in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Volleyball Tournament in October.
Wood River had a huge 2021 season with head coach Kristyn Rutland being named Great Basin 7 Conference “Coach of the Year.” Both Chambers and Laski were also named to the GB7 first team.
The 4A “Player of the Year” went to senior outside hitter Audrah Radford from Nampa, and the 4A “Coach of the Year” went to Twin Falls’ Jaclyn Hawkins, who led the Lady Bruins to the IHSAA 4A championship. Conference “Player of the Year” Brenley Hanson was also named as a first team player.
Sun Valley Community School junior outside hitter Maeve Bailey was selected to the 1AD2 second team. Bailey helped lead the Lady Cutthroats to a 9-3 overall record and a 7-0 Sawtooth Conference record for second-year coach Natalie Heurkins.
