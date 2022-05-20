The Wood River High School varsity track and field team is sending five athletes to the IHSAA 4A State Track and Field Championships this weekend (May 20-21) at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
Wolverine athletes qualified for the state championships at the 4A District IV Great Basin 7 Conference Championships at Canyon Ridge High School from May 12-13. Junior Elizabeth Lipman qualified for two events, the girls 400-meter and the 800m run. She placed third in the 400m with 1 minute, 1.48 seconds, and fourth in the 800m with 2:28.67. Both times are personal bests for Lipman.
The other female for WRHS going to state is first-time track and field athlete and senior Letizia Panelli, who took third in the triple jump with 32 feet, 1.50 inches.
As for the boys, junior Gunnar Kimball took first in the pole vault, sending him to state for the second year in a row. He finished with a final jump of 13-06.
Wood River is also sending two more athletes in the boys 400m run, as sophomore Porter Thompson (51.75) and junior Owen Stouffer (51.78) took third and fourth place, respectively.
While at the district meet, both Wood River boys and girls finished with 47 points, while the Twin Falls boys (160) and girls (201.5) took first in both. ￼
