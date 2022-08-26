The Wood River High School football team welcomes McCall-Donnelly tonight at 6 p.m. on Phil Homer Field.
“That field is our home, we slept on it during camp and these guys are ready to go play on it,” fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said. “We hope to have as many Wolverines out Friday night to support these players who have put so much time and effort into this program.”
They are coming off a 20-8 loss last week at South Fremont.
“Last week, we just did not execute, and South Fremont was more physical than us,” Carden said. “We tried tackling too high all night and on offense each position group took turns not executing. The coaching staff has to emphasize the details more in order to give these players the best opportunity to succeed.
“When we were on the same page and made the plays we expect to make, we scored. This week our emphasis has been to be physical and execute, and our practice plan for the week reflects that.”
Senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft went 13-for-22 for 135 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Junior wide receiver Kyle Ipsen caught five passes for 72 yards; junior Gavin Hunter had four for 40 yards and a touchdown.
“The film was frustrating and encouraging at the same time,” Carden said. “If we execute, that is a different game Friday night and if we cannot hurt ourselves moving forward, we can be a good team.
“We did see moments of physicality on our side, but we have to be more consistent, and it has to be everyone on the team.”
It is McCall-Donnelly’s first game of the year.
“Being their first game, it is hard to tell (what to expect) since we don’t have film on them from this year but looking at lasts years film, they are pretty consistent in what they do under their head coach,” Carden said. “We assume they have watched our week zero game, so we have game-planned with that in mind.”
The Vandals return 17 starters, including all five offensive linemen. Two of the returning 17 are juniors Cole Burtenshaw and Adam Rushton. Burtenshaw had six interceptions last year and returned two for touchdowns, while Rushton led the team in tackles. ￼
