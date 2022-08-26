WR-fb-1

Wood River senior Zack Dilworth tackles South Fremont’s Preston Stoddard during last week’s 20-8 loss.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School football team welcomes McCall-Donnelly tonight at 6 p.m. on Phil Homer Field.

“That field is our home, we slept on it during camp and these guys are ready to go play on it,” fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said. “We hope to have as many Wolverines out Friday night to support these players who have put so much time and effort into this program.”

They are coming off a 20-8 loss last week at South Fremont.

