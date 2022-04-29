The Wood River High School varsity co-ed tennis team slammed home a 10-2 win over Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at the WRHS tennis courts.
WRHS had big wins from Benjamin Boccabella over Jack Jensen (6-2, 6-0) in the boys No. 1 singles; Jessica Popke over Tayla Stevens (6-1, 6-3) in the girls No. 1 singles; Jake Simon and Gus Sabina over Jackson Greene and Tanner Stevens (6-0, 6-1) in the No. 1 boys doubles; Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow over Grace Williams and Emma Pierson (6-2, 6-1) in the No. 1 girls doubles; and Meg Keating and Simon Weekes over Asher Alexander and Megan Peacock (4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4) in the No. 1 mixed doubles.
Others who won for WRHS were Maddox Nickum over Afton Bates (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Clayton over Hannah Kriwox (6-0, 6-0), Garin Beste/Chase Schwartz over Braden Martin/Swayam Lotake (6-2, 6-1), Taylor Merrick/Lucy Ford over Hailey Aguilar/Emma Thompson (6-1, 6-0) and Daniel Ziesing/Meave Coffelt over Hunter Barlow/Phoebe Bates (6-0, 6-4).
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In