Gus Sabina WRHS tennis

Wood River’s Gus Sabina strikes an ace on Tuesday against Canyon Ridge at the WRHS tennis courts.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School varsity co-ed tennis team slammed home a 10-2 win over Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at the WRHS tennis courts.

WRHS had big wins from Benjamin Boccabella over Jack Jensen (6-2, 6-0) in the boys No. 1 singles; Jessica Popke over Tayla Stevens (6-1, 6-3) in the girls No. 1 singles; Jake Simon and Gus Sabina over Jackson Greene and Tanner Stevens (6-0, 6-1) in the No. 1 boys doubles; Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow over Grace Williams and Emma Pierson (6-2, 6-1) in the No. 1 girls doubles; and Meg Keating and Simon Weekes over Asher Alexander and Megan Peacock (4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4) in the No. 1 mixed doubles.

Others who won for WRHS were Maddox Nickum over Afton Bates (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Clayton over Hannah Kriwox (6-0, 6-0), Garin Beste/Chase Schwartz over Braden Martin/Swayam Lotake (6-2, 6-1), Taylor Merrick/Lucy Ford over Hailey Aguilar/Emma Thompson (6-1, 6-0) and Daniel Ziesing/Meave Coffelt over Hunter Barlow/Phoebe Bates (6-0, 6-4).

Jessica Popke WRHS tennis

Wood River girls No. 1 singles player Jessica Popke hits a baseline backhand in her match against Canyon Ridge’s Tayla Stevens. Popke won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

