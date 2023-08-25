23-08-25-cap-box-2

Wood River football’s Kyle Ipsen throws a pass against South Fremont on Friday, August 18, 2023.

 Express/Roland Lane

After the first week of high school football, Wood River’s Kyle Ipsen leads Idaho in overall passing yards. Ipsen threw for 150 yards in the Wolverines’ matchup against South Fremont, getting a lot of that yardage on his final two throws to move the team up the field late and win the game.

