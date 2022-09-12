Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 12, 2022
1 of 4
Wood River's Paige DeHart finished second in the Female Varsity race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points.
Wood River's Oliver Smith (195) and Holden Archie (194) begin the Male Varsity race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points. Smith finished second and Archie seventh.
Wood River's Paige DeHart finished second in the Male Freshman race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points.
Wood River's Paige DeHart finished second in the Female Varsity race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points.
Photo courtesy of Nicky Elsbree
Wood River's Ella Shaughnessy won the Female JV1 race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points.
The Wood River Mountain Bike Team won its third straight title Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming.
Paige DeHart, Roby Smith, Lila Hess and Eloise Pendl-Hebert finished second, third, seventh and eighth, respectively, for the Wolverines in the Female Varsity race.
Ella Shaughnessy and Mazzy Conners placed 1-2 in the Female JV1 race.
Oliver Smith, Holden Archie and Dexter Morrison finished second, seventh and 10th, respectively, in the Male Varsity race. Spencer Ferries and Wyatt Dunn were second and fourth, respectively, in the Male JV1 race. Hudson Emery was second in the Male Freshman race.
"Our riders are putting in big miles each week to prepare for these races," head coach Joel Zellers said.
Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points. The Wolverines have accumulated 12,942 points through three races and lead Centennial High School (11,211) and Eagle High School (10,665).
Wood River will participate in the Soldier Mountain race in Fairfield, Idaho on Sept. 17 and the state championship race at Bogus Basin on Oct. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In