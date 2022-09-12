The Wood River Mountain Bike Team won its third straight title Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming.

Paige DeHart, Roby Smith, Lila Hess and Eloise Pendl-Hebert finished second, third, seventh and eighth, respectively, for the Wolverines in the Female Varsity race.

Ella Shaughnessy and Mazzy Conners placed 1-2 in the Female JV1 race.

Wood River's Oliver Smith (195) and Holden Archie (194) begin the Male Varsity race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points. Smith finished second and Archie seventh.
Wood River's Paige DeHart finished second in the Male Freshman race on Sept. 10 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. Wood River’s 4,332 points bested second-place Jackson Hole Composite by 320 points.
