The Wood River Mountain Bike Team grabbed its second straight team title with a victory at the NICA/ICL race at Magic Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Wolverines totaled 4,322 points to outdistance McCall Area Composite (4,242), Teton Valley Composite (3,964) and Centennial High (3,909).

The Wolverines finished 2-5-6-7 in the male varsity portion of the competition. Oliver Smith placed second.

