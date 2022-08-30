The Wood River Mountain Bike Team grabbed its second straight team title with a victory at the NICA/ICL race at Magic Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Wolverines totaled 4,322 points to outdistance McCall Area Composite (4,242), Teton Valley Composite (3,964) and Centennial High (3,909).
The Wolverines finished 2-5-6-7 in the male varsity portion of the competition. Oliver Smith placed second.
Wood River coach Joel Zellers said, “Smith followed the wheel of Noah Spangenberg from McCall until the last quarter mile when Noah pinned it and took first with Oliver just four seconds behind.”
Holden Archie, Dexter Morrison and Gavin Smart were 5-6-7, respectively.
Ruby Smith and Paige DeHart finished 3-4 for the Wood River girls’ varsity. Lila Hess placed eighth.
Galen Grohusky (Male JV1) and Hudson Emery (Male Freshman) won their respective races. Spencer Ferries (Male JV1) was third.
The next race is at Grand Targhee on Sept. 10.
